PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari, who was killed in Naushero Feroz on Saturday evening, has been laid to rest.

Her funeral was held in Naushero Feroz.

She was attacked at a funeral in Darya Khan Marri village and the police have so far arrested 10 people in connection to her murder. Police teams have also been formed to arrest more suspects.

PPP leaders, MPAs and MNAs also attended the funeral.

Ansari was laid to rest at the Pir Ismail Shah Graveyard.