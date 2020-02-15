PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari killed in Naushero Feroz attack

PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari was killed Saturday evening in an attack on her in Sindh’s Naushero Feroz.

She was rushed to a hospital in Nawabshah where she passed away. She was shot thrice.

She was in Darya Khan Marri for her brother-in-law’s chehlum. An argument reportedly broke out after which some relatives opened fire at her.

The police are not releasing any details about the case yet. They have cordoned off the village where the attack occurred but the people suspected of firing at Ansari have fled.

PPP’s Shehla Raza told SAMAA TV that she just found about Ansari’s death via a TV channel and that it was very shocking. She said Ansari was a very good social worker and political worker.

She expressed her shock that an attack like this would occur at a family event.