PPP leader Sharjeel Memon indicted in alcohol possession case

A Karachi court has indicted PPP leader Sharjeel Memon in a liquor possession case.

Three bottles of liquor were found in his room at Ziauddin Hospital after former chief justice Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to him on September 1, 2018. Memon was shifted to Central Jail after this.

He was arrested in 2017 after the Sindh High Court rejected his bail petition in a corruption case. He was accused causing a Rs5.75 billion loss of the national exchequer by awarding advertisements at exorbitant rates to companies of his liking between 2013 to 2015.

He had been shifted to Ziauddin Hospital after his health deteriorated where his room was declared a sub-jail.

The case had come to a halt because the forensics report submitted in court said that there was honey in the three bottles, not alcohol.

The District South judicial magistrate indicted him on Tuesday because the FIR registered at the Darakhshan police station said that one of the bottles found in his room had two inches of alcohol.

Memon has denied the charge.

The witnesses have been asked to record their statements at the next hearing on March 18.