Policeman’s children killed in blast following gas leak in Quetta

Two children were killed and five people injured in a blast after gas leaked at two houses in Quetta’s Police Line Colony on Monday.

According to the police, two houses in the colony collapsed because of the blast, due to which Head Constable Muhammad Yaqeen’s sons, one-and-a-half-year-old Sarim and one-month-old Muhammad Arham died.

Yaqeen’s wife, mother, brother and two neighbours were injured in the incident. They have been shifted to BMC Burns Centre.

“This is the result of the negligence and carelessness of the SUI Southern Gas company,” Yaqeen said.

The gas company, on the other hand, has blamed the incident on the family’s ‘irresponsibility’.

The bodies of the children have been sent home. In the last year, 16 people in Quetta died and 20 were injured due to gas leaks across the city.