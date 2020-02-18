Tuesday, February 18, 2020  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Policeman killed, two injured in Dera Ismail Khan blast

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2020
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA TV

An officer was killed and two injured during a blast near a police van in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi Tuesday morning.

The police van was out on routine patrol when the blast occurred, according to the police.

“The mobile was targeted by remote-controlled explosives at the corner of the street,” a police officer said.

Rescue teams and security officers reached the bomb site immediately and shifted the injured people and the body to a nearby DHQ hospital. The security forces have also cordoned off the area.

The police are investigating the case.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 


