A policeman was killed in a shootout with a group of suspected robbers near the Hub Bypass early Saturday.

The encounter took place in Pirkas. The CIA police and robbers came to face to face, resulting in a firefight. One robber was also killed.

The policeman’s body was sent to the Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital.

A search operation is under way in the area to arrest the suspects but so far, no arrests have been made.