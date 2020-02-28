Police solve 50-year-old Lahore woman murder case after a month

The Lahore police have solved the murder case of a 50-year-old woman in Qila Gujjar Singh after a month.

The Shakeela Bibi’s family had buried the body after her death. The body was exhumed as the police suspected that she was murdered.

The forensic samples confirmed that the woman was strangled to death.

The police said that the woman was killed by a man working at her husband’s factory.

The suspect, identified as Fareed, robbed the woman at gunpoint with his face covered. Shakeela, however, saw his face following which he strangled her with her dupatta and stole her jewellery and cash.

The suspect has been arrested and the police have said that they will present a challan against him in the court soon.