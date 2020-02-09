Sunday, February 9, 2020  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Police kill two suspected militants in Mastung

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Police kill two suspected militants in Mastung

File photo

Police in Mastung have killed two suspected militants after they tried to snatch the weapons from its personnel, police officials said Sunday.

According to the police spokesperson, the policemen found the pins of hand grenades from the pockets of one of the suspects during checking near the city’s bus stand. The suspected militants tried to snatch their weapons when the policemen opened fire on them.

A policeman was injured after a suspect threw a brick at him, the spokesperson said, adding that the suspected militants died in a counter-attack.

The bodies have been taken to a nearby hospital and investigation is currently underway.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Balocistan, Mastung, Police, Terrorists, Militants
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.