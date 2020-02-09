Police kill two suspected militants in Mastung

Police in Mastung have killed two suspected militants after they tried to snatch the weapons from its personnel, police officials said Sunday.

According to the police spokesperson, the policemen found the pins of hand grenades from the pockets of one of the suspects during checking near the city’s bus stand. The suspected militants tried to snatch their weapons when the policemen opened fire on them.

A policeman was injured after a suspect threw a brick at him, the spokesperson said, adding that the suspected militants died in a counter-attack.

The bodies have been taken to a nearby hospital and investigation is currently underway.