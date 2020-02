The police have arrested two people after a student was allegedly tortured to death in a madrassa in Lahore on Sunday.

The arrests were made after the father of the child lodged a case against two madrassa teachers for torturing his son to death.

According to the Cantt SP, the FIR was registered on the application of the boy’s father.

Qari Bilal and Qari Shoaib, who were nominated in the FIR, have been arrested, he added.