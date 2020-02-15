Saturday, February 15, 2020  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1441
PM’s aide Naeemul Haq passes away

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Special assistant to PM Naeemul Haq has passed away, Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry confirmed Saturday.

Haq was one of the founding members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He was also considered close to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Khan said he was devastated by one of his oldest friend’s passing.

“He was one of the 10 founding members of the PTI and by far the most loyal,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

“In 23 years of PTI’s trials and tribulations, he stood by me.”

PM Khan said Haq was always there for support whenever they were at their lowest ebb.

“Naeemul Haq fought like a lion against cancer,” Chaudhry said on Twitter.

“A friend, elder and a colleague …. will always be missed… may Allah Rest his soul in peace,” he wrote.

