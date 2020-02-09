Sunday, February 9, 2020  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1441
PM to ‘punish’ those responsible for inflated prices: Asad Umar

Posted: Feb 9, 2020
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: file

The government is going to make big decisions in February, and all those responsible for inflating the prices of commodities will be punished.

Asad Umar, the planning, development and special initiatives minister, announced while speaking in Karachi’s Lyari on Sunday.

He said that the prices of commodities will be reduced. The PM has decided to take action against the culprits and all those found responsible will have to pay the cost, Umar added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government will announce measures to reduce the prices of basic food items.

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, the premier said he understand the difficulties people are going through because of inflation.

Inflation in Pakistan climbed to 14.6% in January, a 12-year high. This, coupled with the sugar and flour price hikes and higher tariffs on imported goods, has left consumers worried over how to make ends meet.

