PM reaches Kuala Lumpur to hold talks with Malaysian leadership

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Kuala Lumpur on a two-day visit to Malaysia on Monday.

He was received by Malaysian Minister for Defence Mohamad Sabu and senior officials of the Malaysian government at the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia Amna Baloch and officers of the High Commission were also present.

PM Khan is visiting the country on invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed.

The premier is accompanied by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, trade adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and other senior government officials.

PM Khan and PM Mohamed are expected to sign important agreements.

During his visit, PM Khan will also address an event organised by Malaysian think-tank Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

This is the PM Khan’s second visit to Malaysia since he became prime minister in August 2018.

Last December, he didn’t attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit despite initially accepting the invitation, after Saudi Arabia expressed its reservations over the meetings.