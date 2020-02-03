Monday, February 3, 2020  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM reaches Kuala Lumpur to hold talks with Malaysian leadership

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PM reaches Kuala Lumpur to hold talks with Malaysian leadership

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Kuala Lumpur on a two-day visit to Malaysia on Monday.

He was received by Malaysian Minister for Defence Mohamad Sabu and senior officials of the Malaysian government at the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia Amna Baloch and officers of the High Commission were also present.

PM Khan is visiting the country on invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed.

The premier is accompanied by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, trade adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and other senior government officials.

PM Khan and PM Mohamed are expected to sign important agreements.

During his visit, PM Khan will also address an event organised by Malaysian think-tank Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

This is the PM Khan’s second visit to Malaysia since he became prime minister in August 2018.

Last December, he didn’t attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit despite initially accepting the invitation, after Saudi Arabia expressed its reservations over the meetings.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.