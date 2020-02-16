Sunday, February 16, 2020  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1441
PM Khan’s friend Naeemul Haque laid to rest in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Funeral was attended by govt members, PTI leaders

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close friend and special assistant Naeemul Haque was laid to rest in Karachi’s Gizri Graveyard on Sunday.

Haque, one of the founding members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, died on Saturday after a prolonged battle with cancer. PM Khan said that he was devastated by the death of one of his oldest friends.

“He was one of the 10 founding members of the PTI and by far the most loyal,” the prime minister said on Twitter. “In 23 years of PTI’s trials and tribulations, he stood by me.”

PM Khan said Haque was always there for support whenever they were at their lowest ebb.

His funeral prayers were attended by several members of the government, including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, senior PTI leader Aleem Khan and others.

PM Khan, however, could not attend his funeral prayers.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to PM Khan, said that prayers will be held for Haque at Prime Minister House on Monday. They will be attended by Haque’s family, federal ministers and PTI leaders.
