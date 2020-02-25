Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
PM Khan vows to punish those responsible for inflated prices

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
Photo: file

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the people that he will punish all those responsible for the artificial increase in prices of commodities.

He remarked, in a tweet on Monday, that the government has focused on price control because of which there has been a “substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices”.

The premier added, “I assure our people that I will not relent until all involved in artificially-created price hikes are identified punished”.

On February 9, he said that his government will announce measures to reduce the prices of basic food items.

In a series of tweets, the premier said he understands the difficulties people are going through because of inflation.

Inflation in Pakistan climbed to 14.6% in January, a 12-year high. This, coupled with the sugar and flour price hikes and higher tariffs on imported goods, has left consumers worried over how to make ends meet.

