PM Khan vows to punish those responsible for inflated prices

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the people that he will punish all those responsible for the artificial increase in prices of commodities.

He remarked, in a tweet on Monday, that the government has focused on price control because of which there has been a “substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices”.

The premier added, “I assure our people that I will not relent until all involved in artificially-created price hikes are identified punished”.

On February 9, he said that his government will announce measures to reduce the prices of basic food items.

In a series of tweets, the premier said he understands the difficulties people are going through because of inflation.

Inflation in Pakistan climbed to 14.6% in January, a 12-year high. This, coupled with the sugar and flour price hikes and higher tariffs on imported goods, has left consumers worried over how to make ends meet.