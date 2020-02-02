Sunday, February 2, 2020  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan to leave for Malaysia on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM Khan to leave for Malaysia on Monday

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Malaysia on Monday for a two-day visit on the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed, according to Radio Pakistan.

The report said that the premier will be accompanied by members of his cabinet and other senior government officials.

The premier will meet PM Mohamed and other senior officials in the Malaysian capital. They are also expected to sign important agreements during the visit.

During his two-day visit, PM Khan will address an event organised by Malaysian think-tank Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

The spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement that PM Khan’s visit to Malaysia will strengthen historic relationship between the two countries.

This is PM Khan’s second visit to Malaysia after he became the chief executive of the country in August 2018. The premier didn’t attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit last December, despite initially accepting the invitation, after Saudi Arabia expressed its reservations over the meetings in the Malaysian capital.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Malaysia Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.