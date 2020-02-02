PM Khan to leave for Malaysia on Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Malaysia on Monday for a two-day visit on the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed, according to Radio Pakistan.

The report said that the premier will be accompanied by members of his cabinet and other senior government officials.

The premier will meet PM Mohamed and other senior officials in the Malaysian capital. They are also expected to sign important agreements during the visit.

During his two-day visit, PM Khan will address an event organised by Malaysian think-tank Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

The spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement that PM Khan’s visit to Malaysia will strengthen historic relationship between the two countries.

This is PM Khan’s second visit to Malaysia after he became the chief executive of the country in August 2018. The premier didn’t attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit last December, despite initially accepting the invitation, after Saudi Arabia expressed its reservations over the meetings in the Malaysian capital.