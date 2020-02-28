Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan orders crackdown against mask hoarders across the country

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
PM Khan orders crackdown against mask hoarders across the country

SAMAA TV

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a crackdown against the hoarding of surgical masks across the country amid panic over the coronavirus outbreak.

Strict action should be taken against all manufacturers and sellers who are hoarding and selling surgical masks at higher prices, the prime minister said in his notice.

More than 50,000 masks were seized by authorities during a raid on a factory in Rawalpindi. According to an official, the factory has been ordered to supply 20,000 masks in the market daily. “They have also been obliged to sell a packet of masks for Rs600,” he said.

The factory owner was initially selling a single pack for Rs2,000.

In another raid on a shop in Islamabad’s A-11, a man was arrested for selling overpriced masks. He was selling a Rs10 mask for Rs120.

PM Khan has also ordered governments of all provinces to ensure that hoarders are being arrested and masks are sold in public at their actual rates.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Imran Khan, prime minister, masks, coronavirus, hoarders, overpriced, provinces, governments
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.