Imran Khan: Nations without any vision have no future

Nations without a vision eventually die. Any country, if its wants to bring its people together, needs a vision said Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking at a session during his two-day Malaysia trip.

“My vision for Pakistan is the same as that of its founding fathers,” he said. The prime minister was part of a session at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia.

The PM shared that two main components of his vision are improving the situation of the poor and fighting mafias.

We want to alleviate poverty in the county. Pakistan is suffering from an economic crisis so in order to provide some help to the poor we started a health insurance programme for them. Under the programme, more than six million families have been granted insurance.

The premier said that the government has even built shelter homes for people living on the streets, adding that they have invested a big amount in a programme for poverty alleviation, Ehsaas.

The government wants to lift the poorer sections of society, he said, adding that the country is inspired by the model followed by China. “We want to allow wealth creation and use that amount to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor”.

The second thing is imposing the rule of law in the country. “A big problem in Pakistan is that there is a certain section of the society which considers itself to be above the law.”

In Riyasat-e-Madina, even the head of state was under the rule of law. A Caliph even lost a case against a Jewish citizen because the judge didn’t accept the testimony of the caliph’s son.

“Pakistan was meant to emulate that state,” he added.