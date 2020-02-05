PM confident Modi’s Kashmir annexation move will lead to independence

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that he has no doubt that the move of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the annexation of Kashmir will ultimately lead to Kashmir’s freedom.

Why does he think so?

In a brief address at a special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, PM Khan explained that if Modi had not taken this step, the Kashmir cause wouldn’t have gotten the world’s attention.

“I promised you that I will become the voice of Kashmir. I have tried my best and picked up the issues on every international fourm, made countless calls. I knew the West won’t listen if we say it once because they have commercial interests [in India]. But it was impossible that the West won’t pay attention if even one newspaper connected Modi to the Nazi ideology,” he explained.

He said Modi made a fatal mistake by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5

He said the world’s media today is raising questions on the hatred based ideology of the Modi government. People within India have also started a movement condemning the controversial legislation.

He said that Modi cannot put the genie of Hindu nationalism back into the bottle and if he moves ahead with his policies, he will have to face severe resistance as these will affect not only Muslims but also other minorities in India, including Sikhs and Christians.