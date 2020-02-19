Pindi Bhattian man arrested for ‘raping’ 12-year-old neighbour: police

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in Pindi Bhattian, according to the police.

The girl had left her house to buy milk but didn’t return. “When she didn’t return after more than two hours we started looking for her,” her father said.

After a two-hour search, the girl was found in an isolated house in Hafizabad’s Zafar Pura. Her father has accused his neighbour, Arsalan, of raping her and has registered an FIR against him.

The suspect has been taken into police custody. Further investigations are under way.