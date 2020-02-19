Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pindi Bhattian man arrested for ‘raping’ 12-year-old neighbour: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pindi Bhattian man arrested for ‘raping’ 12-year-old neighbour: police

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in Pindi Bhattian, according to the police.

The girl had left her house to buy milk but didn’t return. “When she didn’t return after more than two hours we started looking for her,” her father said.

After a two-hour search, the girl was found in an isolated house in Hafizabad’s Zafar Pura. Her father has accused his neighbour, Arsalan, of raping her and has registered an FIR against him.

The suspect has been taken into police custody. Further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pindi Bhattian rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pindi Bhattian, rape, neighbour, Hafizabad, milk, Zafar Pura, police, FIR
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Karachi's Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.