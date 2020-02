A massive amount of weapons were discovered in a house in Karachi’s Federal B Area Saturday night.

Intelligence agencies and the Special Security Unit raided a house and found it full of weapons.

There were 38 SMG rifles, 75 magazines, nine mortar rounds, 60 hand grenades, 10 detonators, 53 boxes of bullets and two other pistols at the house.

Security personnel also found a satellite phone and two passports.