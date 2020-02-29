Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Petrol price goes down by Rs5 per litre

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Petrol price goes down by Rs5 per litre

A petrol station employee puts up new prices for fuel at a filling station in Karachi on September 1, 2013. Photo: AFP

The government announced on Saturday a Rs5 decrease in the price of petrol per litre.

A litre of petrol will now cost Rs111.60 after a decrease of Rs5.

The price of high-speed diesel has also been decreased by Rs5. It will now cost Rs122.26 per litre.

Kerosene oil prices have gone down as well by Rs7. It will now cost Rs92.45 per litre.

The price of light-speed diesel went down by Rs7 too, taking the price of a litre to Rs77.51.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had sent the government a summary advising a reduction of Rs6 per litre in petrol prices and a Rs7.50 per litre decrease in the price of diesel.

According to officials, the drop in prices was because of a 20% fall in oil prices in the international market.

The recommendation was reviewed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The new prices of petroleum products will be effective from March 1.

Over the past months, the government had increased petroleum prices to cover a major revenue shortfall faced by the Federal Board of Revenue.

FaceBook WhatsApp
petrol
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
Doctors, dietary experts launch ‘fight fat’ initiative in Karachi
Doctors, dietary experts launch ‘fight fat’ initiative in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.