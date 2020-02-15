Peshawar Burns and Trauma Centre runs out of funds

Patients worry as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first Burns and Trauma Centre in Peshawar has run out of funds to provide free treatment and medicine.

The centre was built 15 years ago and reopened in 2019. According to its spokesperson, at least 7,000 burn victims have been treated since it re-opened.

This year, however, the provision of free medicine to patients has become difficult as the hospital has not been getting finds.

“We want people to donate us money and give us zakat,” said Burn and Trauma Centre Director Dr Tahir. “Our province has around 5,000 factories, if all of them donate Rs50,000 to us annually, we won’t even need government funding,” he said.

The management invited German diplomats to the centre and gave them a tour. According to Dr Tahir, they had previously helped in the construction of the centre and assured them of future help as well.

“We are proud that we took part in the construction of the centre and look forward to contributing our part in the future as well,” said a German diplomat who had visited the centre.

The centre had also requested the KP government for 70 doctors for their operation theatres and ICUs but hasn’t received any response from them yet.