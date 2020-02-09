Sunday, February 9, 2020  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Pending promotion cases to now be resolved in 60 days

Posted: Feb 9, 2020
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The federal cabinet has decided that cases of pending promotions will now be resolved in 60 days.

Different ministries have been instructed to implement the policy.

The Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit said in a statement that 7,000 promotions of government officers have been halted.

At least, 2,009 people await promotions in the finance division, 1,364 people in commerce, 809 in the petroleum division, 615 in power division, 344 in industries production and 111 in the interior ministry.

cabinet government
 
government, promotions, PM Imran Khan, cabinet
 
MOST READ
