Patients suffer as Jhang hospital suffers equipment, medicine shortage

People of Jhang continue to suffer as the District Headquarters Hospital, Jhang failed to provide medical treatment to patients.

According to patients, the CT scan machine at the hospital has been out of service for over 18 months.

“The children’s ward of the hospital does not have proper medical facilities,” a visitor complained. “It does not have any machines to provide oxygen to children admitted at the hospital,” he said.

A shortage the anti-rabies vaccine and insulin for diabetics has also been reported at the hospital.

Government hospitals are supposed to provide affordable treatment to patients but instead they’re just helping doctors and staff make more money, residents of the district complained.

They have demanded that the government immediately restock the hospital with medicine so that patients can get treatments on time.