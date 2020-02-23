Sunday, February 23, 2020  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Patients suffer as Jhang hospital suffers equipment, medicine shortage

Posted: Feb 23, 2020
Posted: Feb 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
People of Jhang continue to suffer as the District Headquarters Hospital, Jhang failed to provide medical treatment to patients.

According to patients, the CT scan machine at the hospital has been out of service for over 18 months.

“The children’s ward of the hospital does not have proper medical facilities,” a visitor complained. “It does not have any machines to provide oxygen to children admitted at the hospital,” he said.

A shortage the anti-rabies vaccine and insulin for diabetics has also been reported at the hospital.

Government hospitals are supposed to provide affordable treatment to patients but instead they’re just helping doctors and staff make more money, residents of the district complained.

They have demanded that the government immediately restock the hospital with medicine so that patients can get treatments on time.

Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
