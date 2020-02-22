Patients suffer as Abbottabad hospital stops MRI, CT scan services

The people of Abbottabad have been suffering as the city’s biggest hospital, Ayub Medical Complex, has closed down its MRI and CT scan facilities.

According to patients, the condition of the hospital has deteriorated in the past year.

“The CT scan and MRI machines at the hospital have been out of order for more than two and a half months now but no action has been taken,” the medical director of the hospital said.

The director blamed the condition of the hospital on the lack of funds from the government.

“We need Rs350 million to get new machines for the hospital,” he said. We have requested the government to give us the money because we can only get these machines after the government releases the funds, he added.