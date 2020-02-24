Parents approach Karachi court seeking protection against son

A couple approached the Sindh High Court Monday morning seeking protection against their son.

Karim Buksh Khan and Jannat Mai said that their son is threatening to kill them. “We can’t even go to our house,” the man said.

“We paid for his education and made him a lawyer.” Now, we are hiding from him, the mother said. Our son has become our enemy, she said.

A judge remarked that the parents should take the matter to the Sindh Bar Council if their son is a lawyer.

They told the court that the council didn’t lodge their complaint and said that they just look into the affairs of different lawyers.

They asked the court to stop the police from filing fake cases against them.

Jannat Mai said that when she was living in Punjab she had sent her granddaughter to the son’s house as his wife wasn’t feeling well.

“After four months, I visited my son to take back my granddaughter,” she said. “My son said that she can’t return with him because he has gotten her married to his stepson.” We, however, told him that we won’t return without her, the mother said.

Our son started harassing us and even registered a fake case with the police, Khan added.