Pakistan government confirms first two coronavirus cases

At least two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Pakistan, Dr Zafar Mirza, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on health, confirmed Thursday.

“Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable,” Dr Mirza said in a tweet. He asked people not to panic and said things are under control.

Earlier, the Sindh health department had confirmed that a patient was diagnosed with coronavirus in Karachi..

According to the health officials, the 22-year-old man was diagnosed with it in Karachi. The patient had recently traveled to Iran from Karachi. Yahya Jaffri and his family have been placed in quarantine at the Aga Khan University Hospital.

The health department said that the patient had traveled to Karachi from Iran in a plane. All passengers traveling with him will be examined by the government.

The deadly virus has infected over 140 people in Iran and claimed 19 lives so far. Pakistan had already closed its border with Iran after the coronavirus outbreak there.

Around 270 people, including pilgrims, returning from Iran have been isolated and placed under quarantine in Taftan’s Pakistan House for two weeks. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority said they are taking all possible protective measures at the Taftan border.

