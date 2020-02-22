Saturday, February 22, 2020  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan have borne fruit: FM

Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan have borne fruit, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Qureshi expressed confidence that the Afghan peace process will move forward.

Following the peace deal between the United States and the Taliban on the 29th of this month, an effort will be made to move towards the intra-Afghan dialogue, he said.

Qureshi noted that it was not an easy task to bring the Taliban to negotiation table. He said it is a matter of satisfaction that both sides have now firmed up the peace deal.

The deal, he said, will be signed in the presence of Pakistan as it was not possible to take matters forward otherwise.

