Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Photo: ISPR

A Pakistani soldier was martyred after Indian security forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Kayani Sector along the heavily militarised Line of Control, the ISPR said Thursday.

According to the Pakistani military’s media wing, the troops of the Pakistan Army responded to the ceasefire violations and effectively targeted the Indian posts.

Imtiaz Ali, the 30-year-old sepoy from Pabbi village of district Nowshera, embraced martyrdom.

On February 15, the Pakistani Foreign Office had summoned a senior Indian diplomat to record its protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian troops along the LoC.

A civilian was killed and a 13-year-old Abida Jamal was injured in Indian firing Rakhchikri sector along the LoC.

