Pakistani pilgrims returning from Iran to be screened, quarantined

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Pakistani pilgrims returning from neighbouring Iran will be screened and quarantined following outbreak of coronavirus in the country

Eight people have died so far in Iran due to the virus and 43 others are infected. On Sunday, Pakistan banned pilgrims from visiting Iran.

The Balochistan government has instructed authorities to bring 100 pilgrims in Taftan back to Quetta.

The chief secretary directed law enforcement agencies and the health department to thoroughly screen returning pilgrims and quarantine them.

Special check posts will be set up at the Taftan border in Chagai, Quetta, Nushki, and Mastung to ensure no pilgrim remains unexamined.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has sent 100 beds, heavy-duty generators, clean water supplies, 10,000 face masks, two mobile office units, four mobile containers, 10 ambulances, a field hospital and a team of doctors to the Pak-Iran border.

A medical emergency has been imposed in the border regions of Balochistan.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had also called Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

In a Twitter post, the chief minister wrote that precautionary measures were in place to combat the virus.

According to the health department, control rooms have been made active and emergency centres have been formed at the border.

Nine doctors have been stationed there and will examine returning pilgrims using thermometer guns.

Precautionary measures have also been taken at the five trade routes that Pakistan and Iran use.

Teams from Islamabad’s National Institute of Health have left for Taftan to train medical staff.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
