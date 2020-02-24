Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
PIA suspends flights to China again over coronavirus fears

Posted: Feb 24, 2020
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan has suspended flights to China again over fears of the coronavirus spreading to the country.

Pakistan hasn’t reported a single coronavirus case yet.

PIA flight operations have been shut till March 15. This is the second time Pakistan is shutting down flight operations to China. It previously suspended all direct flight operations from January 29 to February 2 but restarted them claiming that it was taking precautionary measures at airports.

A PIA spokesperson has said that the government will decide whether to extend the flight suspension next month.

The number of coronavirus fatalities in China has reached nearly 2,600 and cases are being reported across the world. A number of countries and airlines have suspended flight operations to China and many are quarantining passengers who arrive from China.

