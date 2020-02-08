Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss advancing Kashmir cause through OIC platform

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed on Saturday how to advance the Kashmir cause through the OIC platform.

The two countries also reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen their bilateral relations

This commitment was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday.

Qureshi thanked his Saudi counterpart for extending “unflinching and vigorous” support to Pakistan’s narrative on the Kashmir issue.

The two leaders agreed to continue bilateral consultation over important regional issues, including Kashmir.