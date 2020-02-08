Saturday, February 8, 2020  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss advancing Kashmir cause through OIC platform

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed on Saturday how to advance the Kashmir cause through the OIC platform.

The two countries also reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen their bilateral relations

This commitment was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday.  

Qureshi thanked his Saudi counterpart for extending “unflinching and vigorous” support to Pakistan’s narrative on the Kashmir issue.

The two leaders agreed to continue bilateral consultation over important regional issues, including Kashmir.

MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
