Sunday, February 2, 2020  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan lodges protest over India’s ceasefire violations

Posted: Feb 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Foreign Office has summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission to lodge its protest over ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

A civilian was severely injured when Indian forces opened fire along the LoC in Kashmir. Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui confirmed that 45-year-old Muhammad Safeer, a resident of the Madarpur village, was seriously injured by unprovoked firing by Indian forces in the Satwal sector.

She said these senseless Indian acts were a clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and displayed a complete disregard for international human rights and international norms.

The spokesperson said India cannot divert the world’s attention from the human rights situation in Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir. 

Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the ceasefire, investigate current and previous incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and Working Boundary.

It also said India should allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its role and visit the area.

MOST READ
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
