Pakistan halts implementation of social media regulation law

After multiple reservations from the Asia Internet Coalition, the government has halted the implementation of its law to regulate social media.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the coalition expressed its disapproval over the law. It threatened that if the regulation is not taken back, services of social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Google will no longer be provided in the country.

If the social networks are closed down, more than 70 million people in Pakistan will be affected and their freedom of speech will be compromised. The growth rate of the digital economy will also be adversely affected, the letter added.

Following the letter, the Ministry of Information and Technology has formed a four-member committee that will be led by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority Chairman Amir Azeem Bajwa.

The committee will seek recommendations on the regulation from stakeholders and present a report on the revised law to the prime minister after two months.