Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan halts implementation of social media regulation law

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Pakistan halts implementation of social media regulation law

File photo: AFP

After multiple reservations from the Asia Internet Coalition, the government has halted the implementation of its law to regulate social media.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the coalition expressed its disapproval over the law. It threatened that if the regulation is not taken back, services of social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Google will no longer be provided in the country.

If the social networks are closed down, more than 70 million people in Pakistan will be affected and their freedom of speech will be compromised. The growth rate of the digital economy will also be adversely affected, the letter added.

Following the letter, the Ministry of Information and Technology has formed a four-member committee that will be led by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority Chairman Amir Azeem Bajwa.

The committee will seek recommendations on the regulation from stakeholders and present a report on the revised law to the prime minister after two months.

FaceBook WhatsApp
social media
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Social media regulation, government, PTA, chairman, committee, prime minister, Youtube, facebook, Twitter, Google
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
Doctors, dietary experts launch ‘fight fat’ initiative in Karachi
Doctors, dietary experts launch ‘fight fat’ initiative in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.