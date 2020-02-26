Pakistan begins screening for coronavirus at Chaman border

Pakistan has begun taking safety precautions at the Chaman Border, which connects Pakistan and Afghanistan, after fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

All people crossing into Pakistan via the border are being screened. The health department has stationed teams to screen people.

The authorities say around 20,000 people cross the border every day. So far, no positive coronavirus cases have been detected. However, three cases have been confirmed in Afghanistan.

All three men had recently visited Iran where 15 people have died of the virus. Another 95 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Iran, including the country’s deputy health minister and a parliamentarian.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey and Armenia have closed their borders with Iran in hopes of containing the virus. No cases have been reported in Pakistan yet.