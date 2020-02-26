Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan begins screening for coronavirus at Chaman border

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Pakistan begins screening for coronavirus at Chaman border

Photo: File

Pakistan has begun taking safety precautions at the Chaman Border, which connects Pakistan and Afghanistan, after fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

All people crossing into Pakistan via the border are being screened. The health department has stationed teams to screen people.

The authorities say around 20,000 people cross the border every day. So far, no positive coronavirus cases have been detected. However, three cases have been confirmed in Afghanistan.

All three men had recently visited Iran where 15 people have died of the virus. Another 95 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Iran, including the country’s deputy health minister and a parliamentarian.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey and Armenia have closed their borders with Iran in hopes of containing the virus. No cases have been reported in Pakistan yet.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
Watch: Old Karachi gets new Victorian street lights
Watch: Old Karachi gets new Victorian street lights
Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus
Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.