Pakistan Bar Council calls for Law Minister Farogh Nasim’s removal

The Pakistan Bar Council has called for Federal Law Minister Farogh Nasim to be removed from the cabinet.

The PBC had urged the Supreme Court to take contempt of court notice of remarks made by former attorney-general Anwar Mansoor Khan and include Nasim in the notice. Khan tendered an unconditional apology and resigned but the council still wants action against Nasim.

In a statement, the council said Prime Minister Imran Khan must remove Nasim from the cabinet in the interest of the country and a democratic Parliament.

The premier must take this step immediately, read the statement. It alleged that Nasim was the “mastermind” of “conspiracies against the judiciary”.

It also called for a high-powered judicial commission to investigate conspiracies against the judiciary. The former attorney-general had said that the statement he made in court was in line with the government’s stance, read the statement.