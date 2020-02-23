Sunday, February 23, 2020  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Pakistan bans pilgrims from visiting Iran over coronavirus fears

Posted: Feb 23, 2020
Posted: Feb 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Pakistan has banned pilgrims from visiting its neighbor Iran after more coronavirus deaths were reported in the country.

The coronavirus death toll in Iran has now reached six, with 29 people affected.

The Balochistan government has banned the travel of Pakistani pilgrims to Iran. There are around 100 pilgrims already in Taftan, who are to be brought back to Quetta.

Hundreds of pilgrims travel between the countries every day and there are fears that they might bring with them the highly contagious coronavirus. Pakistan hasn’t reported a single case yet.

