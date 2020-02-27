‘PAF may not always exercise restraint when responding to aggression’

Chief of air staff addresses Feb 27 event

Chief of Air Staff Chief Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has warned that Pakistan may not always exercise restraint when responding to acts of aggression.

Speaking at an event to mark the one-year anniversary of 'Operation Swift Retort' on Thursday, he said the air force is a fully integrated force.

The Pakistan Air Force is one of the most well-respected and responsible air forces of a peace loving country, he said.

He also reiterated the message of February 27, 2019 and said "no misadventure would go unresponded".

"To respond to that aggression was our compulsion," he said, calling the response measured. But we may not always exercise restraint, he warned.

He said the air force supports the people of Kashmir and their right to self determination.

It’s time human rights violations and the longest curfew ever in Kashmir must come to an end, he said.