Over 100 drug users break out of Khyber rehab centre

They were mostly young men who used meth: administration

Over 100 young drug users broke out of a rehabilitation centre in Khyber's Jamrud Saturday afternoon.

The centre had been set up by a private organisation and the patients had been brought there last month to be rehabilitated.

They fled during a lecture. They held the staff hostage, broke the gate and some other things inside the facility and then fled.

Most of the patients were young men who used ice (methamphetamine) or heroin, according to the centre's administration.

The police brought around 15 patients back but most fled.