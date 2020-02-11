One-year-old killed in Karachi house fire

A one-year-old was killed after a fire erupted in the room he was sleeping in at a house in North Karachi Sector 4 Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rehman. He was sleeping in a room on the first floor of the house while his parents were downstairs.

The fire erupted because of a short-circuit, according to the police.

The fire brigade reached after a bit of delay because of which they weren’t able to save the kid. All the furniture in the room was destroyed in the blaze too.