One-year-old killed in Karachi house fire

Posted: Feb 11, 2020
Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: file

A one-year-old was killed after a fire erupted in the room he was sleeping in at a house in North Karachi Sector 4 Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rehman. He was sleeping in a room on the first floor of the house while his parents were downstairs.

The fire erupted because of a short-circuit, according to the police.

The fire brigade reached after a bit of delay because of which they weren’t able to save the kid. All the furniture in the room was destroyed in the blaze too.

MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
