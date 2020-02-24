Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

One Pound Fish singer injured in Pattoki fight

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
One Pound Fish singer injured in Pattoki fight

Photo: One Pound Fish screen grab

Muhammad Shahid Nazir, who became famous for his song One Pound Fish, was among 20 people injured during a fight in Pattoki Monday morning.

He said that a young man on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in a wedding party. The wedding-goers got off their vehicles and started beating the young man. They attacked him with sticks and knives.

“I intervened to save the young man and they attacked me too,” he added.

The police have yet to file a case.

Nazir’s song had charted at 29 in the Official UK Singles Chart in 2012. He was running an East London market stall at the time. After he rose to fame, the UK authorities asked him to leave the country as he was found to be living in the country on an expired visa.

He then returned to his village in Pattoki.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PATTOKI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pattoki injured, One Pound Fish
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.