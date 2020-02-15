One metro bus for 490,000 Faisalabad commuters

More than four million people living in Faisalabad are forced to travel through just 11 metro buses. This means that one bus is allotted to around 490,000 people.

In 2012, the management had introduced 28 buses on 21 routes. But with time, buses in the fleet kept reducing. Now commuters have to wait for hours on each route to catch a bus.

“There is no system of public transport provided by the government,” a resident transport said. “The van-wagon mafia charges high fares from us and even over loads the buses,” he said.

As rickshaws and wagons continue to exploit commuters by charging high fares from them, the district government blames lack of funds for the issue.

“We haven’t been able to get buses because of lack of funds,” said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. “So we are now looking for private partnerships to resume public transport service for the public,” he added.

According to residents, the government had promised them 50 buses last year but failed to keep their word.

They have demanded that the government make public transport better so that they could easily commute.