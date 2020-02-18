Tuesday, February 18, 2020  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
One labourer killed, two injured during protest in Sheikhupura

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA TV

One person was killed and two injured after shots were fired at labourers while they were protesting against factory owners in Shiekhupura’s Mian Colony on Monday.

The factory workers were demanding an increase in their salaries. According to the witnesses, a fight had erupted between labourers and the factory owners after which someone opened fire on the protesters.

The injured men, identified as Tanveer and Ramzan, were immediately shifted to a hospital.

The attack enraged the protesters which led to riots on the city’s Lahore Road. They pelted stones at showrooms, broke into shops and set a car on fire.

They also demanded that the police register a case against the factory owners but the police refused to do so. “The police did not even try to control the situation,” a witness added.

protests sheikhupura
 
