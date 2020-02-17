Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
One killed during truck collision on Pindi Bhattian’s M-2 Motorway

Posted: Feb 17, 2020
Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
One person was killed and three injured after two mini trucks collided on Pindi Bhattian’s M-2 Motorway on Sunday, according to rescue officials.

While the rescue operation was under way, another accident took place on the motorway. A speeding bus hit a traffic police officer who was helping the rescue teams.

“The bus was coming at a very high speed and crashed into the traffic police officer,” a rescue officer said.

The police officer and the other people injured in the accident have been shifted to a hospital.

