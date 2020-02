A man accused of robbery was killed on Tuesday during an exchange of fire with the police near Saddar Town in Okara.

According to the police, the suspect was mugging residents of the area with two other accomplices. “When we reached there, they opened fire at us after which we fired at them too and one of them was killed,” he said.

Two suspects managed to escape, he added.

The police have cordoned off the area and have increased security at check posts. They are on the lookout for the suspects.