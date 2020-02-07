Friday, February 7, 2020  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Nurse found dead in Sialkot private hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nurse found dead in Sialkot private hospital

An 18-year-old nurse was found at a private hospital in Sialkot Pasrur on Friday.

She reportedly died after a roof collapsed on her. The police, however, have registered a murder case on the complaint of her father.

The hospital says the nurse was living on the third floor of the hospital building with other nurses. They said she went to her hostel on the roof after her shift ended and fell from there.

Her father said she has been working at Al Noor Hospital in Pasrur for the last four months. She would often stay back at the hospital when it got late.

He said she stayed back Thursday night. “When I reached the hospital with breakfast for her the next day, I was told that her body was lying in the lift area,” he said.

The case has been registered against unidentified suspects. The police have started an investigation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
nurse sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
nurse, Sialkot, Pasrur, Al Noor Hospital, police, investigation, dead, hospital, Punjab
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.