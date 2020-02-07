Nurse found dead in Sialkot private hospital

An 18-year-old nurse was found at a private hospital in Sialkot Pasrur on Friday.

She reportedly died after a roof collapsed on her. The police, however, have registered a murder case on the complaint of her father.

The hospital says the nurse was living on the third floor of the hospital building with other nurses. They said she went to her hostel on the roof after her shift ended and fell from there.

Her father said she has been working at Al Noor Hospital in Pasrur for the last four months. She would often stay back at the hospital when it got late.

He said she stayed back Thursday night. “When I reached the hospital with breakfast for her the next day, I was told that her body was lying in the lift area,” he said.

The case has been registered against unidentified suspects. The police have started an investigation.