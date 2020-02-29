Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘Normal men don’t divorce women till they are disloyal’

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Normal men don’t divorce women till they are disloyal’

A normal man doesn’t divorce a woman till she is caught in adultery, says playwright and director Khalil Ur Rehman.

These are the women screaming [about divorce] at Aurat March, he says, confident that the posters at Aurat March are “pathetic”.

In a heated debate about the Aurat March on News Beat, SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Barrister Ehtesham Amiruddin cross-questioned Rehman after his statement on divorce and asked what about instances when women are divorced for not bringing enough dowry or for not getting along with their mother-in-law.

Rehman said he is not in a position to define the percentage of women who are abused because he has not “collected data”, but stands with them.

He then went on to says he would like to define what exactly constitutes a “normal” man, but trailed off onto another topic. Rehman says he “hates” all men who bring home a wife for dowry or to please their mothers. But at the same time, he was adamant that such cases are very few.

Journalist Nayab Gohar said tearing posters is not a good way of expressing a difference of opinion. There are better ways.

She said it seemed that because Khalil sb himself, from what he said about helping out his wife with housework, is a progressive man, but he seems to think the majority of men in Pakistan are like him.

‘Mera jism, meri marzi’

Gohar addressed the controversial poster from last year’s Aurat March of ‘mera jism, meri marzi [my body, my choice]’.

“It means our body has certain rights. My body wants to be saved from torture. My body wants that when I walk out into the streets, I am not harassed and catcalled. My body wants that I not be married off at a young age. My body wants that I am not raped,” she said.

But Rehman doesn’t agree.

He thinks the phrase has a very “clear” meaning and it is “disgusting”.

It is an Urdu slogan, he says and “clearly sounds like what it means”. He offered no clear explanation on what he meant by his statement.

Some posters at Aurat March were said not to be within the realms of decency and morality, commented the anchor.  

Analyst Yasir Pirzada, another guest on the show, did not understand what people’s issue is with the Aurat March. “If over 2,000-2,500 women get up once a year and march for their rights, why does the entire country get so scared?”

Every society has its norms and we don’t take pride in ours. We are trying to borrow the social setup from outside is all Rehman had to say as an explanation on why he had a problem with the slogan of women having a right on their bodies.

Another slogan he had a problem with was ‘I am divorced, I am happy’. He called it shameful.

Watch the complete show here to listen to the debate on how women “should” and “should not” be asking for their rights.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Khalil Ur Rehman
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.