No one follows the law in Pakistan: Supreme Court judge

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Supreme Court has taken notice of the creation of the post of special secretary by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The KP chief secretary, law secretary and advocate-general have been asked to submit replies.

How many departments have special secretaries in KP, asked the court. “Is the post of special secretary mentioned in the Rules of Business?”

The advocate-general said that the rules don’t mention such a post.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the post has been created to award the government’s ‘favourite’ officers. “Is the KP government being run on someone’s will as opposed to the law?” No one follows the law in Pakistan, he added.

The judge said that the government should also create posts for golden, platinum and silver secretaries. KP officials are destroying the province’s law, the judge said.

The court also criticised the provincial chief minister for having 22 people in his cabinet.

“Do you know how many ministers there were in Pakistan’s first cabinet?” asked Justice Isa. The advocate-general said that there used to be four to five ministers.

“Just see how many people there are in cabinet today,” the judge added.

