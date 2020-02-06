Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

No fine for driving with foreign licences in Islamabad

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Photo: File

The Islamabad traffic police will not be penalizing people for driving with foreign driving licences anymore.

The police’s traffic division issued a notification in which it announced that the authorities are taking this matter very seriously and will be implementing this new rule immediately.

Traffic SSP Farrukh Rasheed has issued this notification to all traffic officers.

The move comes after overseas Pakistanis complained on the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal about being issued tickets for driving with foreign licences. Often, people are not in Pakistan long enough to justify getting a permanent Pakistani driving licence.  

