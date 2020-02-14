Friday, February 14, 2020  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Nine killed as bus carrying wedding party overturns in Balochistan

Posted: Feb 14, 2020
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo: Online

At least nine people were killed after a bus carrying wedding party overturned in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi district Friday, according to rescue officials.

More than 40 people were in the bus when it turned turtle while taking a turn, according to the officials.

At least 30 others, including women and children, were injured in the accident.

The bus was en route to Shikarpur in Sindh from Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, the officials added.

Bodies and the wounded persons were immediately shifted to hospital.

Balochistan
 
